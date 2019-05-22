Missouri men's basketball team announces changes to roster

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Tuesday, the Missouri men’s basketball team announced some changes to the roster.

Head Coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed: Jontay Porter is leaving for the NBA Draft. Jeremiah Tilmon will be returning for his junior season. Walk-on Parker Braun will be awarded a scholarship. Ronnie Suggs, who graduated will transfer for his final year of eligibility.

News

Missouri men's basketball team announces changes to roster
Missouri men's basketball team announces changes to roster
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, the Missouri men’s basketball team announced some changes to the roster. Head Coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed:... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:14:00 PM CDT May 14, 2019