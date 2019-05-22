Missouri men's basketball team announces changes to roster
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, the Missouri men’s basketball team announced some changes to the roster.
Head Coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed: Jontay Porter is leaving for the NBA Draft. Jeremiah Tilmon will be returning for his junior season. Walk-on Parker Braun will be awarded a scholarship. Ronnie Suggs, who graduated will transfer for his final year of eligibility.
