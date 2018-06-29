Missouri prepares for new governor

JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, there is a prayer service at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson City.

These events are all closed to the public, but details for a public reception will be announced at a later date. Members of the media will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson was born on September 17, 1955 in Wheatland, Missouri.

He and his wife, Teresa, live in Bolivar, Missouri. Parson is a third generation farmer and owns and operates a cow and calf operation, according to his government web page.

According to Parson's campaign website, he was in the U.S. army for six years starting in 1975. He served two tours with the military police.

Following his military service, Parson was a sheriff in Polk County, for 12 years. He was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2004. In 2010, he won his first election to serve in the Missouri Senate.

Parson served as the Majority Whip and the chairman of small business, insurance and industry, and was re-elected in 2014.

In 2016, Parson ran for lieutenant governor. Parson's website says he won 112 of Missouri's 114 counties in that election.