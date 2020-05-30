Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend

COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to reach moderate flood stage in Jefferson City, Glasgow and Hermann this weekend. The rise in river levels is due above average rainfall over the Missouri River Basin over the last several days and this will result in flooding for parts of the Katy Trail.

Friday Midday Update: The Missouri River is on this rise across much of the region. Currently most of our river gauges are in Minor Flood Stage. Glasgow is in Moderate Flood Stage pic.twitter.com/PpnzVDCzIa — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 29, 2020

RIVER GAUGE AT JEFFERSON CITY

Waters are expected to rise Friday through Saturday and river levels are expected to reach moderate flood stage Friday night into Saturday. Moderate flood stage for Jefferson City is defined as 25’ and the river is expected to crest Sunday May 31st at 28.7’. This could result in the Katy Trail flooding in several locations such as Wilton, Easley and Rocheport. The levee that protects McBaine could also be breached.

River Levels are expected to start falling Sunday and are expected to be below minor flood stage by Tuesday.

This forecasted crest of 28.7’ is well below the crest of 33.44’ that the river gauge in Jefferson City measured in June 2019.

River Crest Forecast: The Missouri River is expected to crest at Moderate Flood Stage this weekend through early next week for a few locations. These values are all well below the flooding we saw in 2019. #MidMoWx #MidMo #MoWx #MissouriRiver pic.twitter.com/qOZLP7gycj — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 29, 2020

RIVER GAUGE AT GLASGOW

Moderate Flood Stage for Glasgow is defined as 27’ and the river is expected to crest Saturday, May 30th in the morning at 29.6’. River levels will then start falling and are expected to be back below moderate flood stage on Monday and below minor flood stage (25’) on Tuesday. Potential impacts of this expected flooding include flooding of Farmland along the Missouri River and the overtopping of Agricultural Levees.

The river is expected to start receding and should fall below minor flood stage (25’) Tuesday into Wednesday June 2-3, 2020.

This is well below the 37.4’ crest that Glasgow experienced in 2019.

RIVER GAUGE AT HERMANN

River levels are expected to rise near Hermann as well, reaching Moderate Flood stage (26’) Saturday. A crest of 27’ is expected to occur Sunday May 31st into Monday June 1st. This could cause flooding of the Katy trail near Portland and flooding could begin on Gutenberg street.

River levels will start falling Monday and should be around minor flood stage by Wednesday June 3rd.

Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for updates on this river forecast as it could change depending on rainfall across the Missouri River Basin. The Missouri River Basin stretches from Missouri all the way through Montana.

