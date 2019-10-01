Missouri Senate expected to pass motor vehicle sales tax

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate is expected to vote on House Bill 1, which would eliminate restrictions on a tax break for motor vehicle sales on Friday.

The bill, which passed the Missouri House of Representatives on Wednesday, is the reason Governor Mike Parson called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session announced in August.

If passed, the bill would reverse a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in June that said sales proceeds of only one vehicle may be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another vehicle.

House Democratic leaders, in a press conference on Tuesday, said they want to expand the agenda to include several reforms to gun laws in the state. Their calls for new gun laws come after the 20th child was killed from gunfire in the St. Louis Area, as of Thursday evening.

At Tuesday's press conference, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said although she doesn't expect any new gun laws to come out of this session, she believes it's important for Democrats to raise the issue

"Even if we didn't get a bill passed, we should be having the conversation," she said. "I am not one who thinks we should be operating under what could happen or what will happen. The fact is Missourians are dying every single day and we need to have a discussion, whether or not there’s a bill."

However, the state constitution limits what lawmakers can discuss in a special session. At the beginning of each special session, the governor or legislature has to specifically outline each issue that lawmakers will address. For this session, gun reform wasn't on the list.

Republicans are more supportive to reverse the Missouri Supreme Court ruling with this special session.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, at the annual Cattleman Days Rodeo Parade in August 2019, told KOMU 8 News that any time is a good time to save people's tax dollars.