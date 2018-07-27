Missouri Softball Coach Not Satisfied with 2014 Season

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers softball team has continued to establish itself as one of the premiere teams in the country.

For the eighth straight year, Mizzou has finished the season ranked in the top 20 nationally.

ESPN.com had the team in the 18th spot in its final rankings, while the USA Today poll ranked the Tigers 19th.

Missouri finished the year 43-18 overall, as its season came to a close with back-to-back losses to Nebraska in the regional final.

It was the sixth consecutive season that the team hosted a Columbia regional of the NCAA tournament.