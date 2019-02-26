Missouri Special Olympics Kicks Off in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The annual Missouri Special Olympics began on Friday night, with more than 2,500 athletes and coaches participating in the games.

The athletes will compete in Track & Field, Power Lifting, Bowling, Aquatics, Basketball and Volleyball over the weekend.

Brandon Schatsiek, a two-time volunteer, said he was more than exited to be contributing to this year's games.

"It means a lot, it really does mean the world. I feel like this is where I need to be, this job could not be better," Schatsiek said.

If you want to volunteer this weekend, the Special Olympics is still looking for help. You can sign up on the Special Olympics website.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the misspelling of Olympics, participating and volunteer.)