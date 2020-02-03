Missouri State Auditor releases performance report

COLUMBIA – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the 2017 Missouri Statewide Performance report Monday. The report included six different indicators, comparing Missouri with national averages.

Education

In 2016, Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 was slightly lower than the national average.

Sarah Potter, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education communication coordinator, said the data could be misleading because it isn’t comparable across different states.

“When you look at some of those states at the top they’re only testing like two percent of their kids,” Potter said. “If you look at just the states, there’s like 18 states that test almost 100 percent of their students, and we’re like about in the middle there.”

Potter also said data differs within Missouri itself.

“I think it’s very important to look at each individual district, especially for a parent,” Potter said. “You know, your local district may look very different from the state average, it may look very similar to the state average.”

Data kept on each school district can be found at the department’s website.

In 2015, Missouri was about 3 percent lower than the national average in percent of the population with a Bachelor’s Degree.

“The audit also shows Missouri’s percentage population with a bachelor’s degree as 27.8%,” Jessica Duren, Missouri Department of Higher Education communications specialist, said in an email. “Our efforts in Missouri are focused on increasing that percentage.”

Economy

From 2014 to 2015, Missouri’s job growth rate was 0.9 percent, a full percent lower than the national average.

Despite this, in 2016 Missouri’s unemployment rate was slightly better than the national average at 4.4 percent. Missouri’s rate fell by a full percent from 2014.

Civic Involvement

In the recent presidential election, Missouri ranked slightly higher than the country's mean of 60 percent in voter turnout, with about 62 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot.

Health

Missouri ranks in the top five for highest percent of populations with adult smokers. In 2015, 22.3 percent of Missouri’s adult population reported to be smokers, which is 4.5 percent higher than the national average.

Missouri’s cigarette tax was the lowest in the country at $0.17 in 2016. In comparison, the highest cigarette tax in the nation was in Rhode Island at $4.35.

Crime

In 2015, Missouri was significantly higher than the national average in terms of crime rate.

Missouri’s violent crime rate was over 100 more than the rate of the national average, while its property crime rate was over 350 more compared to the rate of the country’s mean.

Transportation

At 19.6 percent, Missouri was exactly equal to the national average in percentage of roads in poor condition in 2013. The state was also on par with the country’s average percent of dysfunctional bridges in 2014, with 26.5 percent considered deficient.

To view the full report, click here.