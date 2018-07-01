Missouri State Penitentiary Museum Opens

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Penitentiary Museum in Jefferson City opened Tuesday afternoon. The Museum is located on the Jefferson City Convention & Visitors Bureau's second floor, at 100 E. High Street.

The bureau held a ribbon-cutting and open house Tuesday to mark the opening.

The museum has a prison cell replica and gives visitors a glimpse into prison life.

The visitors bureau said it hopes the museum will attract more tourists to downtown.

 

