Missouri State Penitentiary Museum Opens
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Penitentiary Museum in Jefferson City opened Tuesday afternoon. The Museum is located on the Jefferson City Convention & Visitors Bureau's second floor, at 100 E. High Street.
The bureau held a ribbon-cutting and open house Tuesday to mark the opening.
The museum has a prison cell replica and gives visitors a glimpse into prison life.
The visitors bureau said it hopes the museum will attract more tourists to downtown.
