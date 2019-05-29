Missouri Symphony Society collects gifts for Toys for Tots

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony Society hosted the Symphony of Toys holiday concert Sunday afternoon at the Missouri Theatre.

Concert-goers were asked to bring new, unwrapped gifts to benefit the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots program.

Barbara West's husband is a member of the Columbia Chorale. She said they usually celebrate Christmas through music and is happy to add giving back to that tradition.

"We think Toys for Tots is such an important ministry, and we like to support that too," West said.

Students and children who brought gifts received free admission, and West said she was happy to see so many children at the theatre.

"You have to remember that at Christmas, not all children are going to have the Currier and Ives type Christmas," she said. "And we just want to make sure that as many children can have the best Christmas they can have."

The concert featured the Missouri Symphony Orchestra, the Missouri Symphony Children's Chorus, the Columbia Chorale and soprano Teresa Gomez.