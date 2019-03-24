Missouri Task Force 1 Returns Home

COLUMBIA - After eight days in Colorado, Missouri Task Force 1 will return to the Show-Me State Monday afternoon.

The Boone County Fire Protection District announced on its Facebook page that Colorado rescue teams will take control of rescue missions in flooded parts of the state. The eighty members of Missouri Task Force 1 are scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. at the Fire Protection District's headquarters in Columbia.

The group left September 15 to assist and perform search and rescue missions in northern Colorado, hit by record rainfall and devastating flooding. The group used Loveland, 45 minutes north of Boulder, as a base of operations, and performed many of their missions in Estes Park and along the Big Thompson River. According to the Fire Protection District, the group rescued 384 people in its first two days in the area.