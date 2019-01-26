Missouri Undefeated in Day One of Tiger Invitational

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri volleyball team started the 2012 regular season 2-0 after they beat North Florida and Virginia Tech on day one of the Tiger Invitational at the Hearnes Center on Friday.

The Tigers beat the Ospreys 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) in the first game of the tournament. Mizzou beat the Hokies 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16).

The team will play Nicholls State at 12:30 p.m. and No. 23 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan is undefeated in the tournament, so the final matchcould also be a title match.

Sophomore middle blocker Whitney Little hit a team-high .571 with 23 kills and seven blocks on Friday.