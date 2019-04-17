Missouri vs. Indiana preview and predictions

COLUMBIA - This year, I'm hosting a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup. This week, Mizzou hosts Indiana on Saturday, September 20 at 3 p.m.

Note: To hear from the team and check out Indiana's highlights, watch the video.

1. Tevin Coleman: Indiana is 4th in the country in rushing. The player to watch out for is No. 6, running back Tevin Coleman. He leads the country with nearly 220 yards per game.

2. Fast-Tempo Offense: Unlike UCF, Indiana is a very fast-tempo offense. The Hoosiers run a play every 23 seconds, on average.

3. Bad Defense: Indiana's defense gave up 571 yards... to Bowling Green.

By the way, here's a fun fact: The last time Mizzou hosted a Kevin Wilson coached team, the Tigers upset the Oklahoma Sooners on Homecoming in 2010.

Prediction: While this won't be a big win like that, Mizzou will win big.

Missouri 48

Indiana 20

Mihir's Predictions This Season: 3-0