Missouri Will Host NCAA Softball Regional

COLUMBIA (AP) - For the third straight year, Missouri's softball team will host an NCAA regional tournament at University Field in Columbia.

The top-seeded Tigers will be joined in the regional this weekend by Indiana, Illinois State and DePaul.

In regional brackets announced Sunday, Missouri was made the fifth overall tournament seed and top seed in the regional.

Missouri won the Big 12 season championship after sweeping Iowa State Saturday to finish the conference season with a 15-3 record. The Tigers won the NCAA regional title the last three seasons and have won six overall.