Missourians choose Milky Way for Halloween

COLUMBIA - When it comes to buying candy, Missourians are choosing Milky Way, according to CandyStore.com, a company that sells candy in bulk to candy manufacturers and distributors around the country.

It collected data on what type of candy states purchased most by the pound for the past 10 years.

Americans will spend around $9 billion for Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation and $2.7 billion goes for candy.

Columbia resident Denice Warnken used to purchase Milky Way candy bars, freeze them and give them to her family. For Halloween she prefers to buy something else.

"I like candy corn because it's traditional," she said.

Maddie Flamm made one thing clear. She does not like candy, but will make her purchase with others in mind.

"I think Sour Patch Kids are pretty good. They're a crowd pleaser," she said.

Keith Warnhoff said his own tastes determined his choice in Halloween candy.

"I have to buy Butterfingers, my favorite," he said.

Nine in 10 celebrants plan to purchase candy, no matter what the pick is.

Dubble Bubble Gum ranked second for Missouri and Butterfingers took third.

Source: CandyStore.com.