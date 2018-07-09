Missouris violent crime and property crime rates are increasing

COLUMBIA - Missouri violent and property crime rates are both higher than the national average.

The office of the Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, CPA released "Missouri Statewide Performance Indicators: A National Comparison."

The United States violent crime rate average in 2014 was 375.1 (per 100,000 inhabitants) and the Missouri violent crime rate was 442.9.

The United States property crime rate average in 2014 was 2596.1 (per 100,000 inhabitants) and the Missouri property crime rate was 2,906.5.

As of 2014, Missouri ranks 40th in the nation for violent crimes rates and 35th in property crimes rates, according to the report.

"Violent crimes are defined as those offenses involving force or threat of force" and "the property crime rate is composed of offenses such as burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. There is no force or threat of force against the victims," according to the report.

Tom Reddin, Boone County Sheriff's Department Major, said part of the reason Boone County is seeing increased numbers is because there is an increase in population.

"With the increased population and increased development, unfortunately with all the positives that come with that, sometimes there's some negatives," he said.

In 2014, 593 violent crimes occured and 5,186 property crimes in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Uniform Crime Report.

In 2014, the value of property taken in Boone County is $577,653.00 and the value recovered is $108,049.00, according to Boone County Sheriff's Department.

In 2015, 758 violent crimes occured and 4,732 property crimes in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Uniform Crime Report.

So far in 2016, 199 violent crimes have happened and 1,133 propety crimes in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Uniform Crime Report.

Reddin said the issue is more about what the community can do.

"Law enforcement is primarily reactionary. We certainly try and proactively patrol in areas of high crime and activity, but this about community involvement," he said.

Reddin reccomened that community members lock doors on cars and homes, as well as document the serial numbers of the property and valuables they own.

"People need to be vigilant about where they're at, what they're doing and what they're involved with.

Reddin said the statistics for violent and property crimes from the Boone County Sheriff's Department for 2015 are not available yet.