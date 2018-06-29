Mizzou botanic garden celebrates 15th anniversary

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Botanic Garden celebrates its 15th anniversary this week. What began as a project to beautify MU's campus in August of 1999, has now become a living museum for thousands of plants.

Since the garden spans MU's entire campus, anniversary festivities will take place all around the university.

As part of the celebration, MU and the Botanic Garden will hold a tree dedication ceremony at MU's Sinclair School of Nursing at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Following that will be a lecture at Memorial Union discussing how to connect gardening with the community. The headlining speaker for the evening is famous professional gardener Peter Hatch. For more than 30 years, Hatch was responsible for the conservation and upkeep of Monticello's historic gardens of Thomas Jefferson.

These gardens are located at Jefferson's childhood home in Charlottesville, Virginia and have been designated a national historic landmark as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hatch plans to discuss his experience with preserving the gardens at MU's Reynold's Alumni Center on Tuesday evening.