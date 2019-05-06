COLUMBIA - Mizzou Dance Marathon's steering committee hosted "For the Kids" or FTK Day in downtown Columbia on Saturday.

The committee sold FTK wristbands for 10 dollars and buyers received discounts to various downtown businesses, including dining establishments, apparel companies and entertainment venues. Businesses including Broadway Brewery, Bingham's and Campus Bar and Grill participated in the fundraiser.

The fiscal director of Dance Marathon Bari Bates said every bit of fundraising has been worth it.

"Everything that we do benefits the University Children's Hospital so it just brings it back to no matter how many hours we spend selling bands or canning each night, it's all for the kids," said Bates.

Mizzou Dance Marathon is a student-led, philanthropic organization that raises money for pediatric patients at University of Missouri Children's Hospital.

The money that is raised will be distributed to three programs within the Children's Hospital. One will sponsor a music therapy program, the second will provide Skype from the children's hospital to parents or relatives oversees and the last program will allow tutors to teach in hospitals so children do not get behind on their school work.

The next big fundraising activity will be a 5K race on October 20.

Visit Mizzou's Dance Marathon's web page to learn more about how you can get involved or donate.