Mizzou Earns Bid in Cotton Bowl

Related Story

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers' football team will play Oklahoma State in the 2013 Cotton Bowl after finishing the season 11-2. 

The game will be played in Arlington, TX., at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2014 at 7 p.m. 

The last time the Tigers played in the Cotton Bowl was January 1, 2008 after finishing the 2007 season 11-2. The Tigers beat Arkansas 38-7. 

Gary Pinkel leads Missouri to the ninth bowl under his tenure as head coach of the team. In bowl games, Pinkel is 4-4 overall at Missouri. 

 

News

Missouri to Play Oklahoma St. in Cotton Bowl
Missouri to Play Oklahoma St. in Cotton Bowl
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers' football team will play Oklahoma State in the 2013 Cotton Bowl after finishing the season... More >>
6 years ago Sunday, December 08 2013 Dec 8, 2013 Sunday, December 08, 2013 6:32:00 PM CST December 08, 2013