Mizzou Earns Bid in Cotton Bowl

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers' football team will play Oklahoma State in the 2013 Cotton Bowl after finishing the season 11-2.

The game will be played in Arlington, TX., at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2014 at 7 p.m.

The last time the Tigers played in the Cotton Bowl was January 1, 2008 after finishing the 2007 season 11-2. The Tigers beat Arkansas 38-7.

Gary Pinkel leads Missouri to the ninth bowl under his tenure as head coach of the team. In bowl games, Pinkel is 4-4 overall at Missouri.