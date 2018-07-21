Mizzou Golf Finishes Fifth At Big 12 Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Missouri Golf battled difficult weather conditions during the final round of play at the 2011 Big 12 Men's Golf Championship, but that didn't keep the Tigers from once again moving up the leaderboard. Head Coach Mark Leroux's club used a final round 295, the second-best score of the day, to finish fifth overall and top nationally-ranked foes Oklahoma (#28) and Baylor (#43) in Hutchinson, Kan.



The fifth-place finish by Mizzou is the school's best at the Big 12 Championship since 2005 when the team finished third at Whispering Pines in Trinity, Texas. It also equaled Missouri's best finish at Prairie Dunes Country Club in the Big 12 era, tying the fifth-place showing in 2002.

The fifth-place finish by Missouri also helped MU clinch the M&I Bank Border Showdown Series with the University of Kansas for the fifth consecutive year. Missouri currently leads the series 23.0 to 14.0 and just two regular season points remain for men's and women's track and field.