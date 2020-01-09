Mizzou Tops Oklahoma to Win First Big 12 Title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Ben Turner and Dillon Everett each drove in two runs, Blake Brown scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Missouri won its first conference crown since 1980 by beating Oklahoma 8-7 on Sunday in the Big 12 championship game.

Playing in their final Big 12 game before leaving for the Southeastern Conference next season, the sixth-seeded Tigers (32-27) squandered a five-run lead before scoring late to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Brown singled to start the eighth and moved to third when Steven Okert (8-7) fielded Turner's sacrifice bunt and threw it off of Brown and into center field. Brown then scored on Dane Opel's double-play grounder.

The game ended when pinch-hitter Eric Simpson's grounder into right field hit off Caleb Bushyhead as he ran from first to second, and the Tigers dogpiled on the infield.