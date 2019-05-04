Mizzou v. Texas Preview

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers football team will face the Texas Longhorns at home on Saturday Nov. 12. The Tigers are coming to the game with a loss against Baylor, standing 4-5 overall.

Texas will arrive at Faurot Field coming off a win against Texas Tech and standing 6-2 overall.  

Mizzou is 3-1 at home compared to Texas' 2-0 on the road.

7 years ago Monday, November 07 2011 Nov 7, 2011 Monday, November 07, 2011 10:10:00 PM CST November 07, 2011