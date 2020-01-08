MIZZOU VS. GEORGIA SPORTS EXTRA PACKAGE

ATHENS, Ga.- The Missouri Tigers dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday in a 53-28 road loss to the No. 4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

While Mizzou remains winless in conference play this season, the Tigers scored more points than any opponent throughout Georgia’s season-opening seven-game winning streak.

“It’s hard to walk out after a defeat like that and feel good about much of anything,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. “But we’re making progress in a lot of areas I was waiting to see.”

Mizzou elected to take the ball first after winning the coin toss. The Tigers were unable to convert a first down on their first two drives and allowed a Georgia touchdown in between possessions.

On Georgia’s next drive, Mizzou linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted a pass that brought the Tigers within five yards of defensive touchdown. The turnover set up six consecutive scoring drives between the conference rivals.

“We were not going to be afraid,” Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock said. “We were going to take our shots and go after them.”

Lock finished the night with 253 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Jason Reese both hauled in one touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Emanuel Hall caught a pair of 63-yard touchdowns as well, adding to his single-game career-high 141 receiving yards.

“When you beat the [defensive back] a couple times, it leaves underneath passes like comeback and wide-open [attempts],” Hall said. “I think we did a really good job of exposing their [defensive backs].”

The Mizzou offense ran into a few speed bumps with a season-low 59 rushing yards.

“Sometimes it’s going to fall in the hands of the of the passing game, sometimes it might even fall in the hands of the running game,” Lock said. “We like to be balanced out every single game, but you have to find ways to adjust.”

Leading rusher Damarea Crockett was removed from the game in the second half with an injured right shoulder. Odom and other players were uncertain about the severity of Crockett’s injury.

Mizzou kept pace with two-possession deficit at halftime, but Georgia scored 26 unanswered points in one stretch that carried over between halves. The Tigers fell to 1-5 this season and have not won against the Georgia Bulldogs since 2013.

“We’re far from where we need to be, but I’m excited about making a push for these last six games to see where we can end up,” Odom said.

Mizzou returns to Faurot Field for their homecoming matchup on October 21. The Tigers host a non-conference match against the Idaho Vandals with kickoff set for 11 a.m.