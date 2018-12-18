Mo. Attorney General Working with Schnucks on Credit Card Fraud

COLUMBIA - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster released a statement on Monday regarding his office's role in the Schnucks credit card fraud investigation. The office had been called in to investigate the computer hacking case.

"The Attorney General's office has remained in contact with representatives of Schnuck's Markets, and has been briefed by both investigators and corporate officers," the statement said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and take all appropriate steps to protect Missouri consumers."

Earlier this year, Schnucks announced that a hacker introduced malicious code into the store's computer systems, which accessed transaction information. The security breach spanned from December 2012 to March 2013. There were a reported 2.4 million cards compromised in the hacking.

The company released a list of 79 potentially affected stores and the Columbia Schnucks was on the list, along with stores in Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau.