MO DOT MEETINGS

Related Story

CHILLICOTHE - MoDOT District Engineer, Dan Niec will host an information session in Chillicothe Tuesday. The meeting is part of a series of community meetings to inform the public on MoDOT changes. MoDOT plans to reduce staff by 1.200 employees, close 135 facilities and reduce fleet by 740 pieces of equipment.  It's all in an effort to save the department $512 million to be used for road and bridge improvements. 

Briefings in North Central Missouri

Tuesday, May 17 10:00 a.m. - Chillicothe

Livingston County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse

 

Thursday, May 19 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. -Macon

Macon County Public Briefing, Expo Center

 

Monday, May 23- 9:00 a.m. - Fayette

Howard County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse Fayette

 

Tuesday, May 24 9:00 a.m.- Trenton

Grundy County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Trenton

 

Thursday, May 26- 9:15 a.m. - Marshall

Saline County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Marshall

 

Thursday, May 26 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm Kirksville

Adair County Public Briefing, ATSU University in Kirksville (Mehegan Classroom)

 

Wednesday, June 1 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Moberly

Randolph County Public Briefing, High School Gymnasium in Moberly

 

 

News

MoDOT Hosts Community Meetings
MoDOT Hosts Community Meetings
CHILLICOTHE - MoDOT District Engineer, Dan Niec will host an information session in Chillicothe Tuesday. The meeting is part of... More >>
7 years ago Tuesday, May 17 2011 May 17, 2011 Tuesday, May 17, 2011 3:32:00 AM CDT May 17, 2011