Mo. Prepares for Imminent Flooding

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri is gearing up for imminent and "unprecedented" flooding along the Missouri River.



Nixon said Thursday in St. Joseph that Missourians will face flooding soon along the Missouri River because of rising water levels in the river basin in the northern Plains. He says people with property and businesses in the flood plain should prepare for "unprecedented high water levels."



The governor also says the state is taking necessary action to prepare for the flooding. He said state officials have been working with the Missouri National Guard, the State Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies to prepare for the flooding.



Nixon also urged residents along the river to pay attention to their local county emergency officials.