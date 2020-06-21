Mo. Republicans File Bills in Response to Gun Proposals

JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Brian Munzlinger, R-Williamstown, filed a bill Wednesday making it a felony to enforce any executive order or federal law that bans the possession of a semiautomatic firearm. The bill would also make it a felony for federal agents to enforce any gun law that is more restrictive than laws that were in effect at the end of 2012. This bill comes on the heels of President Barack Obama calling for a ban on "military-style" assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

"Today's [Wednesday's] extreme grab of power was created under executive order and not heard publicly," Munzlinger said in a release. "We cannot let the total disregard for our constitutional rights continue."

Munzlinger's proposal is similar to a bill filed in the Missouri House Tuesday by Rep. Casey Guernsey, R-Bethany.

"The reason we're having this discussion and the reason we're looking at legislation like this is because of the actions of President Obama and Vice President Biden and the very discussion of what they're planning on doing, which is confiscating our guns," Guernsey told KOMU 8 News on Tuesday.

Guernsey's bill would outlaw any federal gun laws in the state of Missouri aimed at banning any kinds of guns from being enforced. It would also make any new gun laws dealing with semi-automatic weapons or magazine size illegal to be enforced in the state of Missouri.

Democrats say these bills are a waste of time because courts have ruled that federal law supersedes state law.

"First of all I don't think it's constitutional," said House Minority Leader Jacob Hummel, D-St. Louis City, on Tuesday when speaking on Guerney's bill. "I think we've settled the issue of supremacy around the 1860s with the federal government so I don't believe this is enforceable law."

Guensey's bill was second read in the House and Munzlinger's bill was first read in the Senate on Wednesday.