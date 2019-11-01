Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event

MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce and Moberly Public Schools are hosting an event Wednesday to combat an employee shortage.

The executive director of the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce, Megan Schmitt, said students often relocate after they graduate high school because they think there are no jobs available within Randolph County.

"We have a shortage, right now, of people to fill all the career opportunities in our community," Schmitt said. "This is a way that, hopefully, people who already love our community will stay and grow their families and just expand our community."

The director of the Moberly Area Technical Center, Sam Richardson, said the event will expose students to different careers.

"That's the goal," he said. "To expose our young people to vast possibilities that exist right here."

Schmitt said the event is a way for students to learn about different careers and create contacts with future employers.

"We want the students to connect to the jobs, we want them to come home after they go to college or stay local, because they now understand that there are careers available that you don't have to go to college for," Schmitt said.

Schmitt said this is an event that will happen every year. She said they want to make sure the students keep in contact with the future employers.

The event will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Moberly High School for students. The general public will be able to attend the event from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.