Moberly Raceway to Open With New Owners After a Year of Silence

MOBERLY - Between the uneven gravel-filled dirt and the sea of weeds, 24 Raceway in Moberly hasn't been much of a raceway for more than a year. When 24 Raceway LLC chose not to resign its lease two summers ago, the move condemned mid-Missouri racing fans to a year of silence at the track. 24 Raceway had been owned and operated by 24 Raceway LLC for more than ten years before the company said it just couldn't afford the up-keep on the track.

But Randolph County Raceway LLC signed papers Thursday to take the reigns to become the new owners of the track. The new company will acquire the half-mile track and all of its surrounding property effective immediately.

In a news release, the former owners of the raceway said issues such as the classes of races that will take place in the future, race nights, and scheduling should all be dealt with in the next few months. There are also plans for rehabbing the track, including all new bleacher-seating, a new paint job, and a complete revamping of the track.

While no timetable has been set, the new company said it is optimistic the raceway could be up by the summer of 2013.