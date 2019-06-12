Moberly Shooting

Facebook
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire Protection District will be using a $1,500 donation to help pay for life-saving heart equipment. The Operation Helping Heroes donation will be used to purchase...
Helicopters soar across disaster areas with assessment crews
COLUMBIA - Helicopters took of from the...
Fulton named one of the best small cities to visit in 2019
FULTON - Smithsonian Magazine has named the...
Crimstoppers offer $10,000 to those who help solve cold case murders
COLUMBIA (AP) — CrimeStoppers of Columbia is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests in 15 unsolved murders in Boone County since 1978. Terry Robb, board president of the...
Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire...
Helicopters soar across disaster areas with assessment crews
COLUMBIA - Helicopters took of from the...
Metro Business College shuts down 3 Missouri campuses
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Barring an...
Fulton named one of the best small cities to visit in 2019
FULTON - Smithsonian Magazine has named the...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Capital City High School continues coaching hires
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital City High School selected a coach for both softball and baseball on Wednesday. Brett Skinner will lead both teams in the upcoming seasons for the Cavaliers. He has...
Jefferson City hires basketball coach
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Jays hired...
Missouri basketball lands JUCO product
COLUMBIA - Cuonzo Martin added a surprise...
