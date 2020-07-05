Moberly vs. Fulton Week 4

Related Story

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Blair Oaks
 Away
 L 14-24
8-31
 School of the Osage
 Home
 W 20-12
9-7
 Kirksville
 Home
 W 31-0
9-14
 Fulton
 Away
 W 26-13
9-21
 St. James
 Away
 W
 52-14
9-28
 Marshall
 Home
 W
 41-12
10-5
 Hannibal
 Away
 L
 22-34
10-12
 Boonville
 Home
 W
 24-6
10-19
 Mexico
 Away
 W
 31-8
10-26
 Marshall
 Home
 L
 17-20 OT

2012 might be one of those strange years for Moberly.

It looks to be the type of season where a massive gray area seems to overshadow all positvies or negatives, where things can quickly, smoothly take shape or quickly, painfully fall apart.

The secondary will be in good hands with two very experienced seniors coming back to start: Nick Perkins and Joe Galaske.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

Moberly Spartans 2012
Moberly Spartans 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Blair... More >>
7 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:28:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012

Fulton Hornets 2012
Fulton Hornets 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24... More >>
7 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:21:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012