Moberly vs. Fulton Week 5

One word sums up Moberly's 2010 football season: inconsistency. The Spartans rode a wave of ups-and-downs and finished with a shaky 6-5 record. Head Coach Jason Ambroson adds, "injuries and turnovers played a huge role in our inconsistent play." For many coaches, nothing is more frustrating than a program that fluctuates back and forth. The issue no longer becomes a matter of talent, but rather a lack of urgency. Every football player who steps onto that field at summer camp, opening night, or the season's final game must recognize the immediate call to perform. Such recognition demands hard-work, dedication, and desire. And Coach Ambroson is doing just that - calling on all his players to get mentally tough for the 2011 football season. Despite several setbacks with injuries in the prior season, the Spartans also "failed to secure the football" at opportune times. Although frustration lingers from the 2010 season, Ambroson and his coaching staff are determined to rid themselves of that bad taste. The 2011 season will be characterized by Ambroson's own philosophy which is first and foremost "to have fun, but continue to work towards being your best and getting better every day." With that in mind, the Moberly Spartans look to progressively perform better each and every week. Class: 4

Conference: North Central MO

Head Coach: Jason Ambroson

Years at School: 10

Record at School: 54-55

Overall Record: 54-55

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 2

Total Returning Lettermen: 14

2010 Overall Record: 6-5

2010 District Record: 2-1

2010 Playoff Record: 0-1 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.