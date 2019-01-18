MoDOT Asking for Public Feedback

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an open house meeting at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center on Monday night to discuss Amendment 7 transportation improvements.

MoDOT released its possible project list for its Moving Forward project on Friday. The list includes proposals to revamp the terminal at the Columbia Regional Airport and widen I-70.

The projects will only receive funding if voters pass a proposed sales tax hike on the August ballot.

MoDOT is hosting open house meetings across the entire state to receive feedback on the different possible projects.

Monday's meeting is one of two open house meetings residents in Mid-Missouri can attend to provide feedback and speak with MoDOT representatives. The second meeting will take place in Jefferson City on Thursday evening at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

MoDOT will accept public feedback until July 3rd and the final project list and public comments received will be submitted to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) on July 9th.