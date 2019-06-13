MoDOT begins National Work Zone Awareness Week

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT held an event Monday morning in Jefferson City in which it invited one of its employees to speak as a way to kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week. Scott Campbell, a MoDOT senior maintenance worker, shared his story of a close-call while working at a highway work zone.

Campbell was driving a MoDOT truck, in a caravan of MoDOT vehicles that were working on striping the highway, when a pick-up struck the back of Campbell's truck going full highway speed.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness for work zone safety and to encourage drivers to exercise caution while traveling through work zones.

In addition to Campbell, MoDOT chief engineer Ed Hassinger as well as John Hotz, director of the Public Information and Education division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were in attendance.

The event was held at the city parking lot located on the corner of East Miller and Chestnut streets. MoDOT wanted to remind drivers to "Pay Attention in Work Zones or Pay the Price."

Paying the price means a minimum of a $250 fine for speeding or passing in a work zone, as well as the possibility of loss of license or jail time for hitting or endangering a worker. For more information on charges and fines for hitting a worker, go to the MoDOT website.

Also, you can see Campbell's story here.

