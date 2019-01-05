MODOT Bridge Improvement Program Ahead of Schedule 6pm

Facebook
EMS volunteer suspended over Facebook post complaining about "young blacks"
EMS volunteer suspended over Facebook post complaining about "young blacks"
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire District is suspending a volunteer EMS responder who posted a Facebook comment about "healthy young blacks" taking parking spaces assigned to people with...
UPDATE: Columbia police officer who killed girl was driving up on sidewalk
UPDATE: Columbia police officer who killed girl was driving up on sidewalk
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer is on...
MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
MU student hopes to help inspire others to grow past abusive relationships
COLUMBIA – A University of Missouri...
News
Female athletes find new competition on the wrestling mat
Female athletes find new competition on the wrestling mat
COLUMBIA - High school girls across Missouri are embrace the challenge of wrestling competitions for the first time. Many of them faced off Saturday at the Wonder Woman Invitational at Battle High...
EMS volunteer suspended over Facebook post complaining about "young blacks"
EMS volunteer suspended over Facebook post complaining about "young blacks"
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire District is...
Hy-Vee recalls some cheesecakes
Hy-Vee recalls some cheesecakes
COLUMIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling...
UPDATE: Columbia police officer who killed girl was driving up on sidewalk
UPDATE: Columbia police officer who killed girl was driving up on sidewalk
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer is on...
MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
MERS Goodwill and MORE merge to bring more jobs
COLUMBIA- MERS Goodwill and the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State edged No. 24...
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Missouri is taking on old Big...
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the...
