MoDOT closes portion of U.S. Route 50 for the weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will close the Rex Whitton Expressway portion of U.S. Route 50 while construction crews work through the weekend to demolish two bridges.

The Chestnut Street bridge and the Jackson Street bridge both act as an overpass over the expressway. The Chestnut Street bridge closed Friday at 9 a.m. The Jackson Street bridge was closed on Thursday in preparation for its removal and reconstruction.

Sally Oxenhandler, the customer relations manager for MoDOT, said that motorists, especially large truck drivers, should follow two detour paths this weekend.

For motorists traveling east, the detour will lead from Route 54 to Route B to Wardsville to Route M and back to Route 50.

For motorists traveling west, the detour will lead to Route M through Taos and Wardsville to Route 54 and back to Route 50.

MoDOT said there will be signs placed throughout the detours to lead motorists.

The demolition and reconstruction of the bridges is part of the two year $20.3 million dollar Lafayette Street Interchange project.

Oxenhandler said that this will be the only full closure of a Highway throughout the remainder of the 2 year project.

U.S. Route 50 will reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

The construction on the Chestnut Street bridge will be completed in June of this year but the Jackson Street bridge will remain incomplete until August 2016.