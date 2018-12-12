MoDOT Kicks Off No MOre Trash! Bash

JEFFERSON CITY - Local kids and volunteers threw on neon traffic vests Saturday morning for the No MOre Trash! Bash litter clean up event. The Adopt-A-Highway group walked up and down Route 179 picking up trash built up from the winter.

The Bash started in April of 2002 because the Missouri Department of Transportation noticed that spring green grass made the trash "pop up" and more noticable. Last year, the group collected more than 128,000 bags of trash during the month.

"I can really tell a difference along roads as I'm driving," said Kathy Cavender, manager of the Missouri Department of Conservation Runge Nature Center, which is located on Route 179. "There's just not as much trash, and we still find it, we never seem to run out of it, but people have gotten behind it and they're helping and it's a comunity effort."

The department of conservation and MoDOT will continue the Bash on April 16 with the Nature in Art event at the Runge Nature Center.