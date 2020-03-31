MoDot Locates New Truck Parking Spots on I-70

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT plans to construct 60 truck parking spots on I-70 between St. Louis and Kansas City with a $1 million federal grant. Some truck drivers who frequently drive on I-70 said a rest area is a nice break from the hours spent behind the wheel.

Rob Puffer, a truck driver from Utah, comes to Missouri every other week. He said he looks for rest areas on I-70 so he can have a better night's sleep.

However, another truck driver, David Owens, said an available spot on I-70 can be hard to find. "There's been times when you pull in here, the parking areas are filled," Owens said. "There is just nowhere to park."

Although research from MoDOT shows the number of trucks that park in rest areas is fewer than the spaces provided, there remains an average of 50 trucks per night that park on ramps. Motor Carrier Services Assistant Director Scott Marion said the issue is not just about available spaces, but when and where.

"There are certain times during the day or the evening, and certain locations where we are actually over capacity," Marion said.

Some states are closing truck parking spots or rest areas because of budget cuts. The construction budget for MoDOT also has been cut in half since last year. Marion said MoDOT would not be able to add more truck parking spots without the federal grant.

Marion said MoDOT plans to construct the new spots near Wright City, where the most congestion is for truck parking. The project is expected to be done in one year.