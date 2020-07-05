MoDOT prepares for snow and ice

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Missouri State Highway Patrol were surprised by the precipitation, yesterday, but they are preparing now and over-night for the winter weather expected tonight and tomorrow evening.

Scott White, contact sergeant for Missouri State Highway Patrol, said there was an increase in crashes between 2 and 3 p.m., with more than 140 total crashes yesterday. He urged drivers to slow down.

"The biggest problem we see out there is people just driving too fast for conditions," said White.

David Silvester, a district engineer for MoDOT, said the drivers should pay extra attention while they are driving over the next couple of days.

"Always drive to the conditions of the road," Silvester said. "We also have our traveler information map at MoDOT.org."

Silvester did warn that salting the roads is less effective as the temperature continues to drop.

MoDOT and Missouri State Highway Patrol are coordinating their efforts to best address the needs of the state.