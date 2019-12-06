MoDOT Reduces Speed Limit in Millersburg

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 MPH to 45 MPH at the intersection of route WW and route J within the Millersburg community.

This decision follows a recent traffic study of speed and crash data by MoDot traffic engineers. In addition to the speed limit reductions at the intersection, route WW and the South portion of route J was lowered from 50 MPH to 45 MPH and the speed limit on the North portion of route J was lowered from 55 MPH to 45 MPH.

Along with changing the existing speed limit signs, MoDot has added 3 additional speed limit signs to the Millersburg area. Officials believe the new 45 MPH speed limit will create a consistent speed limit that reflects the speed of most drivers in the community.

Millersburg resident Steve Smith believes the speed limit reduction will be beneficial to drivers in the community. "I think its great, especially coming through here, I've always thought that 55 was a little bit extreme, especially coming around these sharp turns and everything," said Smith.

Despite Smith's positive reenforcement of the new 45 MPH speed limit, others who live in the area said they aren't sure the new speed limit will make that much of a difference. "I've lived here my entire life and I really don't think its gonna make that much difference. I feel like people will probably drive the same way they always drive," said Linnea Mcgrath.

Senior Traffic Studies Specialist Jason Sommerer said the speed limit changes were implemented following the traffic study requested by the Millersburg Fire Department. Sommerer said first and foremost the speed limit change will improve safety for travelers and drivers in the area.

