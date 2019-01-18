MoDot Says Move Over

JEFFERSON CITY - A change to the state's "Move Over" law is one step away from the governor's desk. The bill would amend the law to require drivers to move over one lane when they pass amber or white lights. MoDOT says this expansion of the law is for safety purposes.

"We've had 130 employees killed in the line of duty at MoDOT since 1932 and four since 2000," said State Maintenance Engineer Beth Wright.

Justin Prasifka, a Columbia resident, doesn't think this law would change anything.

"I don't think it's going to change much. It's just one more thing we will have to move over for," said Prasifka.

Wright said MoDOT employees deserve this legislation.

"To improve the condition and keep the road safe, we need to work off or near the road and we would like the legislation to apply to the people who are working to maintain the roads," said Wright.