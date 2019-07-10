MON JULY 08 NEWS NOON

Facebook
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will come from outside Boone County, according to assistant prosecuting attorney Jennifer Rodewald....
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children...
News
Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
COLUMBIA - With potentially deadly temperatures in mid-Missouri, the Columbia/Boone County health department is opening cooling centers. Anyone needing to get out of the heat can access the...
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case...
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children...
Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Norm Stewart Classic moves to Mizzou Arena
Norm Stewart Classic moves to Mizzou Arena
COLUMBIA - The Norm Stewart Classic will once again be held in Columbia. The tournament is scheduled for December. There will be 24 high school basketball games in 48 hours. Game are slated to...
Missouri represented in All-Star game
Missouri represented in All-Star game
CLEVELAND - The MLB All-Star game is set...
Royals lose fifth series in a row
Royals lose fifth series in a row
WASHINGTON - The Royals extended their series...
MON JULY 08 NEWS NOON
Share: