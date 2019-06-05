MON JUNE 03 WX 4AM

Facebook
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Brown...
Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding
Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding
COLUMBIA - Access to part of the MKT trail...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Brown...
Wooldridge battles flooding
Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri...
Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding
Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA - The MKT Trail access at Jay Dix...
Columbia Police Department starts Police Explorer Program
Columbia Police Department starts Police Explorer Program
COLUMBIA - People aged 14-21 years have the...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Royals continue a four-game losing streak
Royals continue a four-game losing streak
KANSAS CITY - The Royals extended their losing streak to four games on Tuesday, following a 8-3 loss the Boston Red Sox. Kansas City led the ball game early with a Cheselor Cuthbert two-run...
Blues tie the Stanley Cup Final
Blues tie the Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues tied the...
Misner heading to the sunshine state
Misner heading to the sunshine state
COLUMBIA - The Miami Marlins selected Kameron...
Share: