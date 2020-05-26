MON JUNE 10 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. The touchdown occurred at the corner of...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Virtual National Memorial Day Parade honors services in conflict and pandemic
Virtual National Memorial Day Parade honors services in conflict and pandemic
COLUMBIA — The American Veterans Center...
News
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years. At least eight people were fatally shot...
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly...
Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
O’FALLON — Missouri’s health...
Local coach adjusts to new health guidelines
Local coach adjusts to new health guidelines
COLUMBIA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic...
Phase two for Boone County to start Tuesday
Phase two for Boone County to start Tuesday
COLUMBIA — Boone County will move...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in the afternoon. That trend will continue up until the middle of the month and...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Sports
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
COLUMBIA - One of the most recognizable names in MMA is trying his hand at something a little different. Former UFC welterweight champion and Mizzou grad Tyron Woodley will be a competitor in the...
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will...
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending...
Weekly Wellness
