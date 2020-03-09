MON JUNE 10 NEWS NOON

Facebook
Columbia police releases dashcam footage from deadly pursuit
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released the dashcam footage from a deadly police pursuit in the early hours of December 6th from last year. The footage shows an officer trying to...
CPS to discuss COVID-19 preparation at Board of Education meeting tonight
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is not only...
Dr. Jill Biden and Jason Kander visit Veterans Community Project
KANSAS CITY – Dr. Jill Biden is on a...
Share: