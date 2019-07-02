MON JUNE 13 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Jim the Wonder Dog remembered as icon in Marshall
MARSHALL - What do you call a dog that can supposedly understand foreign languages, read license plates, and predict future events? You name him Jim the Wonder Dog, of course! In 1925, Sam...
Update: Man arrested after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - Police have arrested a man in...
Boone County's Emergency Management Director dies
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County commissioners say...
News
Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday. MSHP Sgt. Scott White said the investigation unit was looking into water and boat...
New changes to Missouri bail system put in effect today
COLUMBIA - Missouri put new rules in place...
Jim the Wonder Dog remembered as icon in Marshall
MARSHALL - What do you call a dog that can...
Update: Man arrested after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - Police have arrested a man in...
Ashland man charged with eight child sex assault felonies
COLUMBIA - Christopher Gene Fisher of Ashland...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Former Tiger headed south
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs signed former Tiger DeMarre Carroll on Monday, following the start of free agency. Carroll reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with San...
Royals start July on the wrong foot
TORONTO - The Kansas City Royals continued...
Merrifield and DeJong picked for All-Star game
CLEVELAND - Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong...
