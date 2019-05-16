MON MAY 13 WX 7AM

Facebook
BREAKING: Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at 8 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Senate passed a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Senators approved the legislation 24-10 early Thursday with just hours left...
Five people dead after Eastbound US 54 crash
MILLER COUNTY - Four children and one adult...
Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's Republican...
How Missouri's potential abortion law compares to other states
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed a version of a "heartbeat" abortion bill early Thursday morning. The bill still needs another vote in the House before it can go to Republican Gov. Mike...
Missouri Senate passes heartbeat abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY - After a 12-hour recess, the...
BREAKING: Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at 8 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's...
Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's Republican...
Senate Democrats debate controversial abortion bills
JEFFERSON CITY – Just hours after the...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Sharks win in overtime
ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Sharks edged the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime Wednesday night in St. Louis. Erik Karlsson scored the game winning goal for the Sharks just over five minutes into the...
Rock Bridge wins district title
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins won a...
Missouri men's basketball team announces changes to roster
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, the Missouri men’s...
