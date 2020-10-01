MON SEP 28 WX 4AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, Wednesday, after a driver hit him and ran from the scene. Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson with MUPD, said the incident happened at the corner of...
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department...
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
(AP) — Kansas City leaders are introducing a new four-part plan they hope will help the city reduce its burgeoning crime rate. Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced Reform Project KC during a news...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - A bicyclist was rushed to the...
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties...
Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
ASHLAND - The Wilton Landowners Levee and...
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of a rule requiring teams to publicly disclose the number of players who...
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the...
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
PARIS (AP) — Saying she is...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MON SEP 28 WX 4AM
Share: