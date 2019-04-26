mon wx 9pm

Facebook
Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city aldermen voted to hold a special election after a 35-35 tie for the Holts Summit Ward 2 alderman. By statute, the city was going to do a coin-flip to select a winner...
Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's NFL...
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to tomorrow
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew...
Missouri QB Drew Lock not selected in first round of NFL draft
Drew Lock needed to keep moving. The NFL draft was set to start in less than 90 minutes. People wanted to talk to him, and a golf cart waited to take him away to the green room where he would learn...
Virgin Hyperloop One CEO visits Missouri, legitimizing concept
KANSAS CITY - Missourians looking to avoid...
Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city aldermen voted to hold...
Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's NFL...
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to tomorrow
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Missouri QB Drew Lock not selected in first round of NFL draft
Drew Lock needed to keep moving. The NFL draft was set to start in less than 90 minutes. People wanted to talk to him, and a golf cart waited to take him away to the green room where he would learn...
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to tomorrow
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew...
Columbia College announces new athletic director
COLUMBIA - Columbia College President Scott...
Share: