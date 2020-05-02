Monday April 30 2018 Morning News Headlines

Facebook
Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today, Governor Mike Parson said the state is ready to reopen. On Friday at his daily media...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to...
Wedding postponements cost more than time
Wedding postponements cost more than time
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family, Chariton County resident Raechel Lindbloom was looking forward to being the center of attention on her wedding day. Months of planning, preparation and...
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with...
MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri...
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
COLUMBIA - 13 years ago, Chase Daniel led the Mizzou football team to a 12-2 record and as high as a number one ranking in the country. Now, he says it's time for a reunion. “The thought was...
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic...
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of...
Weekly Wellness
Monday April 30 2018 Morning News Headlines
