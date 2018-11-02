Monday, December 10: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Rock Bridge 14 Francis Howell 3 SoBoCo 10 Winfield 0 Battle 28 Holt 30 Camdenton 35 Helias 21...
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm...
Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living in Missouri from last year. Data in the same report showed...
Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails...
US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
Kansas City- Missouri's U.S. Senate third...
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm...
People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has long claimed she is not a party line Democrat. The senator says she can cross the aisle to compromise and does not always vote with her party. Claim:...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Rock Bridge 14 Francis Howell 3 SoBoCo 10 Winfield 0 Battle 28 Holt 30 Camdenton 35 Helias 21...
Mizzou women's basketball avoids scare in exhibition
Mizzou women's basketball avoids scare in exhibition
Columbia, MO-- The Mizzou women's basketball...
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College Women's...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Monday, December 10: Sports at Ten
Share: